2020 Tokyo Olympics: When to watch Katie Ledecky’s swimming events

American swimming legend Katie Ledecky enters the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the opportunity to become the most decorated female athlete in its 125-year history. With five gold medals already in tow, Ledecky is just four behind former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the record.

The DMV native is slated to appear in four individual events and at least one relay. After taking home four gold medals and a silver at Rio 2016, Ledecky will be among the favorites to win every time she jumps in the pool — particularly in the long-distance races.

Here’s a schedule of when Ledecky will be competing in Tokyo and what channel each event will be broadcast on in the U.S. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

July 24, 8:15 a.m. – 4x100m freestyle relay*, heats (USA Network)

July 24, 10:45 p.m. – 4x100m freestyle relay*, final (NBC)

July 25, 7:39 a.m. – 400m freestyle, heats (USA)

July 25, 10:20 p.m. – 400m freestyle, final (NBC)

July 26, 6:02 a.m. – 200m freestyle, heats (USA)

July 26, 7:32 a.m. – 1500m freestyle, heats (USA)

July 26, 9:30 p.m. – 200m freestyle, semifinals (NBC)

July 27, 9:41 p.m. – 200m freestyle, final (NBC)

July 27, 10:54 p.m. – 1500m freestyle, final (NBC)

July 28, 7:34 a.m. – 4x200m freestyle relay*, heats (USA)

July 28, 11:31 p.m. – 4x200m freestyle relay*, final (NBC)

July 29, 6:02 a.m. – 800m freestyle, heats (USA)

July 30, 9:46 p.m. – 800m freestyle, final (NBC)

*Swimmers have yet to be officially announced