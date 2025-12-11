Hurricanes’ Brandon Bussi becomes fastest goalie to reach 10 wins, denying Capitals in a shootout

Brandon Bussi stopped all three Washington attempts in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Capitals on Thursday night.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) deflects a puck shot by Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Stankoven saved Brandon Bussi's winning streak, and then the rookie goalie took it from there.

Bussi stopped all three Washington attempts in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Capitals on Thursday night. The Hurricanes trailed 2-1 when Stankoven tied the game with 2:15 remaining.

Bussi, who was picked up off waivers by Carolina in early October, has now won eight straight games. He’s also 10-1-0 — the fastest goalie to reach 10 wins.

“Our goaltender was just great tonight again. That allowed us to pull it out,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Love making history in that form. Just when you get to know him, the story, and such a great kid. He’s really earned every minute of this.”

The 27-year-old Bussi has posted a goals-against average of 2.07, and Thursday he helped Carolina pull into a tie with Washington atop the Eastern Conference. Nic Dowd’s goal put the Capitals up 2-1 with 8:28 left, but Stankoven took advantage when the puck bounced to him in the left circle and tied the game.

“We’re playing good hockey. It’s nice to be a small part of it,” Bussi said. “Coming up when I’m needed, but ultimately we’re playing really good hockey. It makes my life easy.”

The Hurricanes outshot the Capitals 29-9 through the first two periods before Jordan Martinook challenged Dowd to a fight at the start of the third, taking exception to a hit the Washington forward had dealt out earlier on Shayne Gostisbehere. The two dropped the gloves 2 seconds into the period.

“I appreciate him taking it,” Martinook said. “Just sticking up for my boy.”

The Capitals played much better in the third, outshooting Carolina 13-10 in that period, but Bussi allowed only Dowd’s goal and the game went to overtime.

Seth Jarvis scored the only goal of the shootout.

After playing in only eight of the Hurricanes’ first 26 games, Bussi has been in three of the last four. That included a win Tuesday over Columbus and Thursday’s showdown between the top two teams in the conference standings.

“When I hear my name’s called, I’m ready to go,” Bussi said. “Whether it’s sit for a few weeks or back to back, I trust myself and I’m ready to go.”

