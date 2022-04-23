RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 3:22 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, and Thomas Greiss made 23 saves.

NHL News | Sports

