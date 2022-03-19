RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Allen makes 29 saves to help Canadiens beat Senators 5-1

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:12 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first victory since late November, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak also scored.

Allen recently returned from an injury sustained in January. He last won Nov. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Tied at 1 after a period, Montreal broke it open with a three-goal second.

Michael Pezzetta combined with Byron following a deep stretch pass from Evans to make it 2-1 at 2:42. Caufield followed at 4:23, scoring in his fourth straight game. Armia added a power-play goal with 32 seconds left in the period, redirecting Corey Schueneman’s slap shot from the point.

Kulak scored midway through the third period.

UP NEXT

Senators: At New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Boston on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

