Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won three of four. Johnny Gaudreau had three assists.

Markstrom is undefeated in four starts against Columbus, and the Flames have won the last five matchups between the teams.

Backlund got the scoring started at 4:21 of the first period, beating Merzlikins stick side for his fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 21.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 15:14 with a deflection that stood after a replay challenge for a high stick. It was his 19th of the season, 18 of which have come on the road.

Tkachuk’s shot with 5.2 seconds left in the second put Calgary up 3-0.

Columbus failed to get a shot on goal in the second until 8:50 remained in the period. Merzlikins faced 39 shots through two.

Calgary made it 4-0 just 30 seconds into the third when Lindholm converted Gaudreau’s rebound.

Gudbranson’s shot from the blue line at 6:55, his first goal of the season, made it 5-0. Tkachuk scored his team-leading 20th at 7:36.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games and leads the Flames with 35 assists to go with 16 goals.

UP NEXT

Flames: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host the first-place New York Rangers on Thursday.

