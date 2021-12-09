Stamkos has 4-point game, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals as the Lightning beat the…

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Thursday night.

The short-handed Lightning were without four significant players and still managed to win their fifth straight game. Tampa Bay played forwards Nikita Kucherov (lower body), Brayden Point (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body) and defenseman Erik Cernak (foot).

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Taylor Raddysh added goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ondrej Kase had two goals, William Nylander also scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the third time in four games since losing forward Mitch Marner to a shoulder injury on Friday.

Regulars Jason Spezza (suspension), Travis Dermott (shoulder) and Rasmus Sandin (knee) also were missing from the Toronto lineup.

Tied 2-2 after the opening period, Stamkos took the puck away from veteran Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin early in the second period. The Lightning captain then found Palat, who was fortunate when Nylander knocked the puck off Palat’s stick and into his own goal.

Stamkos and Palat were at it five minutes later, forcing Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie into a turnover along the sideboards into the Toronto end. Palat then found Raddysh for his third of the season and a two-goal lead.

Kase scored his second of the game with 10:24 remaining on a rebound as Toronto closed within a goal. Palat added an empty netter.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Lightning 38-27.

The Maple Leafs snatched an early lead, only to fall behind 2-1 before scoring a second power-play goal in the late stages of the first period.

Kase pounced on the loose puck in front of the Tampa goal for his 50th career goal and a 1-0 advantage.

Lightning veteran Corey Perry picked off a pass at his blue line from Muzzin and then set up Bellemare on a 2-on-1 break.

Tampa Bay moved in front 2-1 with Stamkos’ goal midway through the opening period. Nylander tied the game with a power-play goal at the 19:53 mark.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Ottawa Senators on Saturday to close out a five-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday to complete a three-game homestand.

