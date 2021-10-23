Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Rangers score 3 in final 6 minutes, rally past Sens 3-2

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 4:09 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored in the final six minutes to rally the New York Rangers past the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Saturday.

The Rangers have won four straight, all on the road. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unravelled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left.

Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.

Goodrow scored the winner with 2:03 left by deflecting a long shot from Sammy Blais past Forsberg.

Nick Paul had the other goal for Ottawa, scoring on the Senators’ first shot after a setup from Tim Stutzle.

Paul was moved to center between Stutzle and Connor Brown as Ottawa will be without Shane Pinto for at least a week after he was hurt in Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Georgiev, making his second start of the season, made an incredible point-blank save on Artem Zub in the final minutes of the second period.

NOTES: Ottawa F Scott Sabourin and D Michael Del Zotto were healthy scratches. Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek and Greg McKegg were healthy scratches for New York.

Rangers: Host Calgary on Monday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Monday night.

NHL News | Sports

