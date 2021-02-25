CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 9:46 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.

Milan Lucic scored Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary dropped to 9-10-2, falling for fifth time in six games.

The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday night.

