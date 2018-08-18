Ovechkin welcomes newborn baby on social media

Move over, Stanley Cup. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has something new to cradle at night: his newborn son. See photo.

WASHINGTON — Move over, Stanley Cup. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has something new to cradle at night: his newborn son.

Ovechkin and wife Anastasia Shubskaya welcomed son Sergei on Aug. 18, 2018.

Ovechkin took to Instagram to introduce little Sergei to Caps fans, posting a photo of Sergei’s foot in the palm of his hand.

This has been a great year for Ovechkin, from winning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophy, the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe trophy and the Prince of Wales trophy — and now, an addition to his family.

Welcome, Sergei!

