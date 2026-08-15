Steelers invest in defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, signing him to 5-year deal

The deal, which carries a total value of $73.75 million, replaces Benton's rookie contract that he signed after being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton runs out onto the field for a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP Photo/David Dermer/David Dermer) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton runs out onto the field for a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP Photo/David Dermer/David Dermer) PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton have agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep Benton in black and gold into the next decade.

The deal, which carries a total value of $73.75 million, replaces Benton’s rookie contract that he signed after being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft.

The 25-year-old Benton is coming off the best season of his career. Benton had career bests in tackles (51), tackles for loss (6) and sacks (5 1/2) while helping the Steelers to the AFC North title.

“He’s a big guy, his twitch, his athletic ability, I definitely think there’s more there as far as the ceiling, so that’s my personal opinion on him,” Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think there is a lot of football in front of him too.”

McCarthy added that Benton was greeted with a standing ovation during a team meeting on Saturday, which McCarthy offered as a sign of the respect Benton has earned during his time with the Steelers.

The agreement means Benton will remain a core member of the defense following the eventual retirement — whenever that comes — of longtime defensive captain Cam Heyward. The 37-year-old Heyward is under contract through 2027 but said recently during training camp that he is taking things one season at a time.

The Steelers have made a significant investment in the defensive line in recent years, taking Benton in 2023, Derrick Harmon (first round) and Yahya Black (fifth) in the 2025 draft and taking a flyer on defensive end Gabriel Rubio in the sixth round this spring.

“I mean, boy, we have a really good blend of veteran and young guys and obviously having rookie in there too,” McCarthy said. “So that’s something that bodes well for us today and moving forward.”

Benton is the latest member of Pittsburgh’s 2023 draft class to sign a new contract before hitting free agency. The Steelers previously locked up outside linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington.

The one significant 2023 draftee whose status beyond 2026 remains uncertain is cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is also entering the final year of his rookie deal. Porter is currently on the physically unable to perform list after aggravating a back problem during a mobility test on the opening day of camp last month.

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