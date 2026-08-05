Quiet moments at Broncos camp after Jaylen Waddle pulls up, Bo Nix gets knocked down. Both are OK

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Another day at Denver Broncos training camp and another key starter left practice early. This time,…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Another day at Denver Broncos training camp and another key starter left practice early.

This time, it was star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who left Wednesday’s 2 1/2-hour workout with what appeared to be hamstring tightness. He didn’t return.

“Yeah, we’ll evaluate him, I think he’s fine,” coach Sean Payton said afterward. “He had some muscle tightness.”

Star linebacker Nik Bonitto (left leg), who got hurt Tuesday, and starting center Luke Wattenberg, who left Monday’s practice with an apparent arm injury, both worked out on a side field Wednesday with other injured players.

The Broncos also got a scare during 11-on-11 drills when defensive tackle Malcolm Roach accidentally sent quarterback Bo Nix tumbling to the grass on a safety.

“He wasn’t trying to tackle Bo,” defensive tackle D.J. Jones said. “I mean, it got quiet. It got quiet real quick. Everybody stopped. But he was just doing his job.”

Payton said when the quarterback goes down, it sparks reminders to defenders: “You just gotta be smart,” he said.

Nix is coming off two right ankle surgeries after getting injured in the playoffs and missing the AFC championship game.

Notes: Asked if anybody’s surprised him thus far, Payton said, “the young runner, you don’t feel a rookie with Jonah (Coleman, a fourth-round draft pick out of Washington. … WR Courtland Sutton missed his second straight practice but not for injury; Payton said his big receiver will return to practice Thursday after getting two “vet” days for rest. … NFL referee Shawn Hochuli’s crew officiated practice, and Hochuli’s father, retired referee Ed Hochuli, was on hand.

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