Kansas City Chiefs drop GEHA Field from stadium, return to simply Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be known simply as Arrowhead…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be known simply as Arrowhead Stadium.

The team announced Wednesday that one of the NFL’s iconic venues had shed its official name — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — after the Government Employees Health Association agreed to using the classic, simplified name of the facility going forward.

The Chiefs and GEHA signed a naming rights deal in 2021 that resulted in the name change. But it never stuck among fans, and even players and coaches often forgot to use the official moniker, instead using the name it was christened with upon opening in 1972.

In fact, Arrowhead Stadium has become such a well-known brand that just about everybody in Kansas City and beyond continued to refer to it that way during the recent World Cup, when FIFA renamed it “Kansas City Stadium” for the six matches played there.

The Chiefs will continue playing at Arrowhead Stadium until their lease expires in 2031, at which point they will move into a $3 billion domed stadium being built across the state line in Kansas. That stadium has yet to be named.

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