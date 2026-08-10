CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers ‘ newest backup quarterback has some history with head coach Dave Canales. Kyle…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers ‘ newest backup quarterback has some history with head coach Dave Canales.

Kyle Trask spent one year playing for Canales in 2023 when he was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Trask was signed by the Panthers on Sunday after the team announced that reserve quarterback Haynes King injured his hamstring during Thursday’s 33-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game.

“Kyle’s done a great job in the last couple of days he’s been here,” Canales said after Monday’s practice. “He knows the system outside of a couple of wrinkles. Being able to distribute the ball with all of the weapons that we’ve got.

“He threw some amazing balls. I’m really proud of Kyle. We had such a good time in Tampa. It’s so amazing for me to have another opportunity to work with him.”

Trask spent four seasons in Tampa Bay from 2021 to 2024 and played in seven games.

A standout quarterback at the University of Florida who was a second team All-SEC selection in 2020, Trask was a second-round pick (No. 64 overall) by the Buccaneers in 2021.

Trask spent the last two months of the 2025 season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

King, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech, came off the bench to lead the Panthers to the victory over the Cardinals, scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game.

Canales said Monday that King’s return to action was “week to week.”

Bryce Young, entering his fourth year as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, didn’t play in last Thursday’s game. Projected backup Kenny Pickett started and played three offensive series before King came on in relief.

NOTES: There was a skirmish during Monday’s practice session after safety Lathan Ransom tried to hit running back Jonathan Brooks on a running play. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and offensive linemen Luke Fortner and Stone Forsythe came to Brooks’ defense with cornerback Mike Jackson coming to Ransom’s defense. After practice ended, Young, Jackson and safety Nick Scott had a long conversation. “We’re just talking that through,” Scott said. “Obviously at this point in camp, there’s just a level of physicality that naturally happens. At the same time, there’s an aspect of protecting your team and guys you’re going to need on Sunday.”… Canales said linebackers Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace are competing for the defensive signal-caller role. … Running back A.J. Dillon didn’t practice on Sunday but was in practice on Monday. “Congrats to A.J. and (wife) Gabrielle,” Canales said. “They had a baby girl named Blair.”

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