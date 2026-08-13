No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza throws TD pass in preseason debut for Raiders in 27-14 loss to Cardinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza threw a touchdown pass in his preseason debut for the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza threw a touchdown pass in his preseason debut for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Heisman Trophy winner led one touchdown drive for the Raiders (1-0) in four series — not including a kneel-down at the end of the first half — and finished 10 of 16 for 97 yards and a 6-yard TD pass to Jack Bech.

Mendoza became the first top overall draft selection to throw a touchdown pass in his first preseason game since 2018 when Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield had two against the New York Giants.

Mendoza barely missed a second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, throwing beyond the reach of Deven Thompkins. But Mendoza also was sharp at times, threading a 19-yard pass in the second quarter between three defenders to fellow rookie Malik Benson.

The expected rematch of college football national championship quarterbacks didn’t happen because the Cardinals (1-1) decided not to play Carson Beck, who has sore ribs. Mendoza led Indiana to a 27-21 victory over Beck and Miami in the title game in January.

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby also did not play, which wasn’t completely unexpected after coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that his playing status was to be determined. Crosby, who underwent knee surgery in January, has participated in training camp.

Teammate Jermod McCoy, who hasn’t played in nearly two years because of a torn ACL, played with the second-team defense at cornerback. He was the primary defender on two Cardinals touchdowns.

Each team’s starting quarterback played one series, both resulting in touchdowns.

Las Vegas’ Kirk Cousins was 5 of 6 for 50 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer. Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett completed all five passes for 44 yards and a 7-yard TD to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Brissett and former Raider Gardner Minshew combined to go 15 of 15 for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to build a 21-14 lead. That string of completions extended 16 early in the second half before Minshew finally threw an incomplete pass on a rollout to the right.

Rookie Jeremiyah Love, drafted third overall by the Cardinals, made his preseason debut and rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries.

Injury report

Cardinals: Rookie right guard Chase Bisontis, who was drafted in the second round, was injured early in the third quarter. He grabbed his left knee.

Up next

Cardinals: Host Dallas on Aug. 22.

Raiders: Play at Houston next Thursday.

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