Joe Burrow starts and backup Joe Flacco throws a TD pass as Bengals beat Lions 16-14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass in relief of Joe Burrow, Evan McPherson kicked three field goals…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass in relief of Joe Burrow, Evan McPherson kicked three field goals and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Detroit Lions 16-14 Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor got his starters at least three plays. Burrow and the first-string offensive line played two series, with the franchise quarterback going 5 of 6 for 39 yards.

Detroit’s Dan Campbell didn’t play most of his starters, including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Offensive tackle Blake Miller, taken with the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft, was in for 33 snaps, all in the first half.

Luke Altmyer played most of the game and went 13 of 22 for 130 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The undrafted rookie directed a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, capped by his 24-yard pass to Tarik Black with 1:35 remaining. Altmyer’s 2-point conversion on a keeper got the Lions within 16-14.

Cincinnati recovered the onside kick but went three-and-out and punted. Russ Yeast then picked off Altmyer at the Lions 35.

Detroit got a pair of first-half field goals from Jake Bates on a sloppy night for the offense. The Lions committed two turnovers and also turned it over on downs at the Cincinnati 29 late in the first quarter.

The Lions drove to the Bengals 33 on the first series before Jordan Battle picked off Altmyer at the 25 after the pass went off the hands of wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

The Bengals turned a Lions turnover into a touchdown in the second quarter. A bad handoff between Altmyer and Jacob Saylors was recovered by defensive end Cashius Howell, Cincinnati’s second-round pick, at the Lions 7.

Two plays later, Flacco connected with rookie tight end Jack Endries on a 4-yard screen pass to make it 10-0. Flacco finished 5 of 8 for 51 yards.

Third-string QB Josh Johnson was 10 of 19 for 84 yards.

Bengals starters see early action

Burrow was in for 13 snaps. He threw a 16-yard strike down the middle to Ja’Marr Chase on the Bengals’ second offensive play.

He completed passes to four players, including two to running back Samaje Perine.

With Taylor trying to show different looks on offense, Burrow was under center on the first four plays and seven overall.

One thing Taylor won’t like is that Burrow was sacked once and then hit while throwing on third-and-4 from the Lions 38 during the second series. That drive ended with McPherson’s 56-yard field goal.

Defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen both played three snaps. The Bengals traded their first-round pick to the Giants to get Lawrence, while Allen signed during free agency after playing for the Vikings last season.

Dobbs proves to be a quick study

Detroit quarterback Joshua Dobbs, signed as a free agent on Monday, led the Lions to field goals on two of his three series. The 10-year veteran completed 4 of 8 passes for 32 yards.

Up next

Lions: Host Washington on Aug. 22.

Bengals: Host Chicago on Aug. 22.

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