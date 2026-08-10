McCaffrey sits out practice with ‘tightness’ as the 49ers manage his workload

SNATA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Monday…

SNATA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Monday with what the team described as general tightness.

The 30-year-old McCaffrey had participated in every practice so far this summer for the 49ers as the team altered its schedule for training camp this year to eliminate stretches of three straight full practices.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said McCaffrey was “doing fine” and the team was managing his workload.

“Christian always kind of has his rep count in any camp,” offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. “You guys are aware of the adjustments we’ve made to our schedule to kind of keep them from having too many off days. But in terms of his rep load, we’re right on track where we want to be. He’s a veteran player, so you got to monitor him and get him ready for the first week.”

San Francisco is hoping to find a reliable backup for McCaffrey to lighten his workload after he led the NFL with 413 touches from scrimmage in the 2025 regular season.

But the team has been short-handed at running back with the top three projected backups to McCaffrey also out with injuries. Rookie Kaelon Black has been sidelined by an adductor injury, second-year back Jordan James broke his ribs early in training camp and third-year player Isaac Guerendo has been sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle suffered earlier in the offseason.

Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert handled most of the load at running back on Monday.

“It sucks because you want those young guys out there who we drafted and who we want to see compete and want to see get better,” Kubiak said. “Those guys will get back out there. They’re not far away. But it’s given guys opportunities to get better, too.”

The Niners did bring back receiver Deebo Samuel earlier in training camp and he has been getting work as a running back as well.

“When he has the ball in his hand, there’s nobody more explosive, more dynamic on the field,” Kubiak said. “In terms of managing his load, Deebo has got to be able to affect the game in a lot of ways. That’s our plan with him.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa also was out, missing his fourth straight practice with what the team described as soreness. Bosa is working his way back after going down with a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 last year.

Bosa had only participated in individual drills early in camp before being held out but coach Kyle Shanahan has said the team isn’t overly concerned about his status.

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