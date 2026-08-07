Bears add experience to secondary by signing safety Xavier Woods, who has 121 career starts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added significant experience to their secondary on Friday by signing safety Xavier…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added significant experience to their secondary on Friday by signing safety Xavier Woods, who has 121 starts in nine NFL seasons.

The Bears placed defensive back Dallis Flowers on injured reserve following an injury to his right leg in Thursday’s practice.

The 31-year-old Woods has 15 career interceptions, including two in 11 games for Tennessee last season. He had 39 tackles for the Titans.

Woods played his first four seasons with Dallas, where he started 48 of 60 games. He also has played for Minnesota and Carolina. He set a career high with 119 tackles and matched his high mark with three interceptions for Carolina in 2024.

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