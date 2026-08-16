Brown stands out for Cowboys with 2 TD catches in 17-7 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Camden Brown had two touchdown catches, including a diving, one-handed snag, to help lead the Dallas…

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Camden Brown had two touchdown catches, including a diving, one-handed snag, to help lead the Dallas Cowboys past the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 17-7 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both team.

Brown caught a 39-yard pass from Sam Howell in the second quarter to put Dallas up 10-7. On the first drive of the third quarter, Brown snared a 2-yard fade from Joe Milton in the back left corner of the end zone.

“Really good day,” said Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. “He’s got to keep stacking them, but he’s been doing it.”

An undrafted free agent who started his career at Auburn before transferring to Georgia Southern, Brown has stood out throughout training camp. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver has made good use of his frame, and demonstrated on Saturday he can also do so in an NFL game.

“The game’s not too big for him,” Schottenheimer said. “He does it every day in practice, we see it all the time.”

Milton, who’s entering his third pro season and second with Dallas, was impressive in his bid to be the Cowboys’ backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The 2024 sixth-round draft pick completed six of his first eight passes against the Seahawks’ backup cornerbacks, and finished 12 of 15 for 107 yards and the TD to Brown.

Howell, who is competing with Milton for the Cowboys’ No. 2 job, was 8 of 12 for 94 yards and his touchdown pass to Brown.

“They just hung in there and made the throws when they had to make them,” Schottenheimer said about his quarterbacks, “and they were both very efficient.”

With Sam Darnold sitting out, Seattle rotated its backup quarterbacks throughout the night. Drew Lock led the Seahawks on a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive to open the game. It was capped by a 5-yard touchdown catch by Montorie Foster Jr.

“It was a tight window, too,” Foster said. “Shoutout to Drew. On that plant, I knew the ball was going to be right there. So, I was just ready for it.”

Brandon Aubrey converted a 29-yard field goal to cut Seattle’s lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter. The Seahawks responded with a 15-play drive, but Jason Myers pushed a 45-yard attempt wide right before Brown caught his first touchdown pass.

Jalen Milroe, currently entrenched as Seattle’s third-string quarterback, was 5 of 8 for 36 yards. Lock was 9 of 13 for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue, who is competing with Phil Mafah to be Javonte Williams’ backup, was stifled by Seattle’s defense. Blue had 19 yards on eight carries.

George Holani, one of the few healthy Seahawks running backs, paced Seattle with 12 carries for 42 yards. Zach Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson and 2026 first-round pick Jadarian Price – all of whom could be options for Seattle this season at running back – sat out with injuries.

Tyrice Knight led the Seahawks with 10 tackles, all in the first half. Knight, who has 145 tackles over the last two seasons, is pleased with his progress since the Seahawks selected in the fourth round in 2024.

“Probably the biggest step for me is just being more decisive,” Knight said. “Just like how I was more (decisive) at UTEP, bringing that same game to the NFL and then just playing downhill more and being ahead of the play.”

Curtis Robinson paced the Cowboys with eight tackles.

Foster had a team-high five catches for 36 yards for Seattle. Malik Davis ran for 39 yards on seven carries for Dallas.

Seattle’s Rashad Rochelle had a 52-yard punt return in the third quarter.

The teams combined for 21 penalties and 174 penalty yards

Backing Arnold

Milroe, who was a college teammate of Terrion Arnold for three seasons at Alabama, supported Seattle’s decision to enter an agreement with the cornerback. Arnold is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February.

“That’s my dog. I’m very happy that he’s going to be a Seahawk,” Milroe said. “I think now, it’s just showing him the way of how we do things. And, that’s the move-forward process.”

Injuries

Seahawks: Tackle Amari Kight (leg) left in the second quarter and put ice on his lower leg on the sideline. Edge rusher Jared Ivey went into the injury tent in the third quarter, but returned.

Cowboys: Mafah (chest) exited in the third quarter and was ruled out. Schottenheimer said he talked with Mafah postgame, and that he is OK.

Up next

Cowboys: At Arizona on Aug. 22.

Seahawks: At Tennessee on Aug. 23.

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