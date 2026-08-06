Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson resumes practicing 5 days after straining calf at training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson resumed practicing on Thursday, five days after requiring help off the…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson resumed practicing on Thursday, five days after requiring help off the field with what was diagnosed as a strained lower right calf.

“Feel like I’m 100% ready to go,” the eighth-year player said.

Gardner-Johnson was eased back on the field by splitting time with the starting defense. That’s much better than initially anticipated after the player went down on both knees in what appeared to be a non-contact injury on Saturday.

Gardner-Johnson was initially unable to place any weight on his right leg, before taking a few steps on it in being escorted to the medical tent. He was then carted off to the locker room for tests.

Gardner-Johnson missed only two practices.

“Stay positive. I don’t really get too negative,” said Gardner-Johnson, an offseason free-agent addition who is competing for a starting job opposite Cole Bishop.

“I’ve been at this point before. I was in Detroit, I tore my pec second game, so I think it’s moreso being mature, understanding that it’s early in the year,” he added. “It wasn’t no season-ending injury, thank God, so it’s really staying focused.”

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