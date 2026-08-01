Tests reveal Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustained a strain to his right calf, AP sources say

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Tests revealed Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson strained his lower right calf, three people with knowledge…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Tests revealed Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson strained his lower right calf, three people with knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not provided an update on Gardner-Johnson, who was hurt earlier in the day. ESPN.com first reported the severity of the injury.

Though it’s unclear how much time the eighth-year player will miss, the diagnosis of a strain is regarded as positive for the offseason free-agent addition competing for a starting job.

The injury occurred about an hour into practice when Gardner-Johnson went down to both knees on the field in what appeared to be a noncontact injury and after defending against a run play during team drills. A trainer immediately focused on the back of the player’s right foot.

Upon being helped up, Gardner-Johnson was initially unable to place any weight on his right leg, before eventually taking steps on it while being escorted to the medical tent. Soon after, the player was carted off to the locker room.

General manager Brandon Beane was unable to provide an update on Gardner-Johnson’s status immediately following practice by saying: “Until we get an MRI, we’ll see.”

The Bills targeted Gardner-Johnson early in the free-agency signing period in March to play a role in a revamped defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Gardner-Johnson is noted for being a hard-hitting player, whose aggressive personality was considered a fit in Leonhard’s attacking style.

Though he’s on his sixth team since spending his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022, and was a member of the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team. The 28-year-old has quickly been embraced by his Bills teammates, and become a vocal leader in the secondary.

The Bills are off on Sunday, and are scheduled to resume practice at their training camp facility in suburban Rochester, New York, on Monday.

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