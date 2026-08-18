Bills add experienced depth to defensive front by signing 7-year NFL veteran Greg Gaines

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills added experienced depth to their defensive front by signing Greg Gaines on…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills added experienced depth to their defensive front by signing Greg Gaines on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Gaines has seven NFL seasons of experience, including the past three playing in a backup role with Tampa Bay. He’s been a free agent since his contract expired in March.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 312 pounds, Gaines spent his first four years with the Los Angeles Rams, the final two as a starter, including their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. He was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.

Overall, he has 14 1/2 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 34 starts in 108 games.

Gaines is expected to compete for a backup job behind projected starters Ed Oliver, Deone Walker and rookie T.J. Sanders. The Bills have an immediate need for depth at the position with Phidarian Mathis to miss the first three games of the season serving an NFL suspension.

The Bills are making the switch to a three-lineman, four-linebacker defensive scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Gaines is familiar with the system and played with Bills pass rusher Michael Hoecht in Los Angeles.

Buffalo freed up a roster spot to sign Gaines by releasing defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote.

The Bills travel to Cleveland, where they’ll hold a scrimmage with the Browns on Thursday, followed by a preseason game on Saturday. Buffalo closes its preseason by hosting Pittsburgh on Aug. 27.

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