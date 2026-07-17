Panthers re-sign versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen following Achilles tendon injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers on Friday re-signed versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen. The 29-year-old Christensen has spent…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers on Friday re-signed versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

The 29-year-old Christensen has spent all five seasons with the Panthers, starting 34 games and competing in 59. He started four games in 2025 at guard before a torn Achilles tendon ended his season.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Christensen, a third-round draft pick out of BYU in 2021, is viewed as a valuable depth piece by the Panthers because of a rare ability to play every position on the offensive line.

Panthers rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday with veterans arriving on Wednesday.

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