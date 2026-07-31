Mike McDaniel’s new Chargers role comes with a familiar sideline staple: the sweatshirt

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mike McDaniel has a new title on a new team. He’s still wearing a sweatshirt…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mike McDaniel has a new title on a new team. He’s still wearing a sweatshirt at practice.

The offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers was on the field Friday under sunny skies in 80-degree temperatures with 66% humidity. Nothing like summer in Miami, but still unusually muggy for the Los Angeles area, which has been under a heat advisory for days.

“Everyone is really, really complaining about a level of heat that South Florida laughs at,” said McDaniel, who was fired in January after four seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach

He brought his sweatshirt with him, a way to feel the heat even though he’s not running around and to avoid overworking the players.

“I can put a sweatshirt on and feel good about calling them out on being soft because they think it’s too hot,” he said. “It’s my way of kind of connecting.”

McDaniel is implementing new words and language on the Chargers’ offense and asking players to get out of their comfort zones.

“He just thinks different,” wide receiver Quentin Johnston said. “Sometimes it seems like it doesn’t make sense at first, but then it clicks.”

McDaniel is bringing his speed-based schemes and high-flying attacks to an offense that ranked 12th in the NFL last season.

“If you hang around Mike and listen to him talk you will gain some confidence just the way that he’s confident in himself and his ability,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “He instills that in us.”

McDaniel is dialed in on quarterback Justin Herbert, who took the most hits and sacks of his six-year career last season. He’s emphasizing quick throws by Herbert to minimize the amount of wear and tear on the 28-year-old Herbert’s body.

“You want to protect the ball and confirm something before you throw it,” McDaniel said. “I’m challenging him to expedite that process and not confirm and let his feet talk to him and rip the ball.”

Herbert expressed some nervousness throwing the ball so early.

“But that’s where you grow,” McDaniel said. “I thought he had probably four or five firsts in action of things that we’ve been emphasizing since we got here. You’re counting on every player to take those incremental steps. Ultimately, if you’re trying to play it safe, no one will grow.”

Through three days of training camp practice, wide receiver Brenen Thompson has impressed McConkey, who cited the rookie’s 4.26-second time for the 40-yard dash.

“He’s flying across the field. The way he moves you can tell is just natural, got strong hands,” McConkey said. ”He’s going to be able to help us a lot this year.”

Johnston added, “He came in with one thing on his mind: speed.”

One thing McConkey isn’t discussing with McDaniel is his clutch 42-yard catch-and-run from Herbert with 34 seconds left that set up the Chargers’ winning field goal in a 29-27 victory over the Dolphins last season.

“I want some passes, some plays drawn up so I won’t bring it up,” he said, smiling.

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