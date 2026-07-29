Burrow embraces Bengals’ training camp urgency as tempers flare during 1st practice

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow traveled during the offseason. He purchased a telescope and said that he looked at “galaxies,…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow traveled during the offseason. He purchased a telescope and said that he looked at “galaxies, nebula, planets and moons.”

Now, he’s excited to get back to work at quarterback with a Cincinnati Bengals’ team that enters the season with high expectations.

“We know that we have all the pieces that we need,” Burrow said. “We just have to make sure that we’re pushing each other each and every day to grow and improve and get better and get to where we want to get to.”

Burrow, entering his seventh-year in the NFL, has become the second-longest tenured Bengals’ player. After leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and a trip to the AFC title game in 2022, he went through three disappointing seasons and a couple of difficult injuries between 2023 and 2025.

“Urgency” has been a talking point in the locker room entering the upcoming season for the Bengals, and Burrow was pleased to see the energy on the practice field on the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

“If the intensity isn’t great on Day 1, then you are in trouble,” Burrow said. “That’s kind of a given. Is the intensity still there on Day 20? That kind of determines if you are going to be a good team or not.”

Things got heated between All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback DJ Turner, who got into a scuffle during 11-on-11 drills. Chase ended up grabbing Turner’s helmet and threw it across the field.

Burrow definitely noticed a couple players had an edge to them.

“Number 1 sure had one today. Number 0 did, too. So, those two are two of the best in the league, and they’re going at it every day. So, whatever those guys need to get excited to get better, go ahead and do it,” Burrow said.

Burrow doesn’t seem to mind the intensity and the scuffles, as long as the Bengals can remain on script.

“When it starts to interrupt practice, not too much. But if you can maybe punch somebody in the face in about 15 to 20 seconds, and then get back lined up, that’s probably ideal,” he said.

Wednesday’s practice also featured defensive end Shemar Stewart being carted off with a left leg injury.

Burrow spent a good amount of reps on Wednesday under center instead of out of the shotgun, and the Bengals’ offense looks like it’s evolving. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said that they would like to be more explosive in the run game, and that’s easier to accomplish when you run more under center plays and also more play action passes.

The Bengals are working on those aspects of the offense, and Burrow is open to the changes.

“I’m very comfortable,” Burrow said. “I can do whatever is asked of me. I have, and I will. And we haven’t done it quite as much over the last several years, and we’ll see what we evolve into this year. But if that’s what’s needed, that’s what I’ll do.”

Coach Zac Taylor said that he’s impressed with Burrow’s adaptability.

“That’s his attitude — what do you need from me for us to be at our best?” Taylor said. “He also understands what his strengths are and what he believes will put himself in the best position. There has never been pushback, and he has always been very receptive to it. He always wants to take a look at it, and we’ll accumulate some reps and decide if it’s something we’ll move forward with.”

Burrow had a very sharp practice, completing passes down the field to Chase and Tee Higgins. The biggest impediment in Burrow’s way was new defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

“He got back there pretty quick a couple of times,” Burrow said. “We’re going to have to get that (ball) out. I made some blind throws today because of how big he is, and he pushes that pocket and gets close to you. You have to be able to throw without seeing.”

On the whole, Burrow was pleased by his performance and the foundation that the offense has in place.

“You’re just kind of getting your feet underneath you,” Burrow said. “You’re back to Day 1 install stuff, so there shouldn’t be a ton of mistakes. There will always be a couple of procedural errors here and there, but we didn’t have any false starts today… Overall it was a productive day.”

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