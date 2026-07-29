Browns double down on secondary after reaching extensions with Ward and Delpit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Even though the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will generate most of the…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Even though the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will generate most of the focus during the Cleveland Browns training camp, it was two veteran defensive backs who got the headlines Wednesday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward signed his two-year extension making him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back at $31.1 million per year and $52.3 million guaranteed. As the Browns began their afternoon practice, safety Grant Delpit agreed to a three-year extension worth $48 million, including $35 million guaranteed. A person familiar with Delpit’s deal shared details with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

With Cleveland in another roster rebuild, many wondered if Ward and Delpit could be traded, especially after AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams last month. Both Ward and Delpit are now under contract through the 2029 season.

“It was a lot of back-and-forth talks with my agent and AB (general manager Andrew Berry) and everybody. I was happy to get a deal done,” Ward said before practice. “Myles is a great friend of mine and a great player. But he’s not on the team now, and I’m all in for Cleveland. Whoever’s here, that’s who we go fight with, and that’s who we go work with.”

The 29-year-old Ward — who grew up less than an hour from Cleveland in Macedonia — is entering his ninth season after being the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Ohio State.

Ward leads the NFL since entering the league with 104 passes defensed, and his 18 interceptions are tied for 19th. He had 39 tackles and one interception in 15 games last season.

Ward also had the first interception of training camp when he picked off Watson’s pass intended for Tylan Wallace.

First-year coach Todd Monken said before practice he was also fired up to see Ward receive an extension.

“He’s one of the elite players in the NFL, well deserved. At this point, you get paid for what we anticipate. Nobody pays somebody for what they’ve already done. You’re still anticipating. We anticipate he’s going to keep playing at a high level, and I see nothing stopping him from being at an elite level,” Monken said. “He has unbelievable tracking speed, can play the ball in the air, and his ability to break on the ball means you can’t be late with your throws.

The 27-year-old Delpit is entering his seventh season in Cleveland after being a second-round pick in 2020. He had 80 tackles, three sacks and an interception last season. Delpit had a career-high 108 tackles in 2024, leading the Browns defense.

Another addition on defense?

Jadeveon Clowney — who played for the Browns in 2021 and ’22 — could be returning to the team after visiting Wednesday.

Clowney would be entering his 13th season but has shown he can play at a high level. He led Dallas with 8 1/2 sacks last season. He had nine sacks in 2021 with the Browns but only two the following season. He was suspended for the 2022 Week 18 game in Pittsburgh after expressing frustration with how he was used in certain pass-rush situations.

QB timeline remains the same

Monken knows he will name a starter by the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville but hopes either Watson or Sanders will make the decision easier and quicker.

“Their play decides who the starter is. I don’t have any preconceived notions of how they’ve played in the past or how they’re going to play. I can only judge with my eyes, and guys have to play well around them,” Monken said. “I think we’ve shored some things up front. We’ve added some weapons on the perimeter, so I think that’s going to help. But they’ll decide who plays. I don’t decide who plays. The players decide who plays.”

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