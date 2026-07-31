A fired-up Kirk Cousins digs in as Raiders starter while Fernando Mendoza surges in camp

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza eventually taking over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback seems inevitable, so much so that…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza eventually taking over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback seems inevitable, so much so that the only question is a matter of when it occurs.

Kirk Cousins doesn’t appear to be in any terrible hurry to hand the position to him, exhibiting the emotions and precision of someone ready to secure the spot entering Las Vegas’ season.

“I think in this league, it’s kind of one day at a time,” Cousins said. “You’re only as good as your last throw, your last practice. You try to every day go out and earn that opportunity and never take anything for granted.”

Coach Klint Kubiak made national news on the eve of training camp that Cousins would be the starter when practices began, but he was stating the obvious. Cousins ran the first-team offense in organized team activities and minicamp and there was no indication that would change entering camp.

Kubiak also made it clear at the time that he expected Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell to push Cousins, noting Friday he thought that position was off to a good start this camp.

“Any time they complete a ball better than (Cousins) does or get it out faster than he does, then he should get pissed and want to do it better,” Kubiak said. “That’s the goal, and I think they’ve done that in these first three practices. Every guy is doing something good every day, and it makes the other guy want to stay after practice a little bit longer to work on that throw that they missed.”

Cousins doesn’t hold back much emotionally on the field, though none of that has been directed at Mendoza or O’Connell. He has punched his fist in the air after throwing a touchdown pass and gotten into some verbal back and forth with the defense.

“I think I’ve always kind of been pretty spirited and competitive in practice and kind of have a little inner fire,” Cousins said. “Sometimes I can be relatively calm, but if you rattled the cage, then maybe you’ll see a little different guy. Sometimes it’s good then to get my cage rattled because it brings out the best in me.”

The Raiders brought in Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler entering his 15th season, to be a bridge rather than hand the offense directly to a rookie. Cousins is playing for a guaranteed $20 million, though his former club, Atlanta, is responsible for $8.7 million of that.

Las Vegas drafted Mendoza first overall after he won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a highly unlikely national championship. The hope is he will help deliver the Raiders, who haven’t won a playoff game in more than two decades, back to contention.

For his part, Mendoza is still adjusting to NFL life, learning to take snaps under center and the footwork adjustments that come with that. He struggled during much of OTAs and minicamp, his passes often nowhere close to on target.

That wasn’t the case so far in training camp. Mendoza was not only on point, he completed some tight-window passes.

“I love the mindset that he has,” Kubiak said. “That’s what all of our players should have. Nobody has arrived, especially a rookie quarterback.”

Mendoza would not argue, saying sometimes a play he feels good about on the practice field looks a lot different when reviewing the video, that he’s had to get used to the fact the margins are a lot smaller than in college.

“When it was rookie minicamp and OTAs, it happens very quick,” Mendoza said. “However, now in training camp, I truly feel like a member of the team rather than a new rookie on the scene.”

That was evident on Thursday in just his second camp practice during a seven-on-seven drill. Before the snap, Mendoza signaled to ninth-year wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II to move to his left. Dorsett indeed moved over and then Mendoza hit him in stride with the throw.

When asked later about taking such command of the offense, Mendoza deflected the praise.

“There’s a lot of times that the offensive line would correct me,” Mendoza said. “The running backs, tight ends, receivers, they would help put me in place. It’s that relationship that we have, that dynamic relationship where we can hold each other accountable.”

That kind of answer likely sits well in the locker room. Rather than expecting to be handed the job as the top draft pick, Mendoza has shown he is willing to work for it.

“Every day, he’s trying to get better,” fourth-year wide receiver Tre Tucker said. “I’m watching him in meetings and he’s listening, taking the corrections. Those are the type of things that you want to see from a guy like him, and he has a very bright future.”

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