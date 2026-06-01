Russell Wilson finalizing deal to join CBS Sports, AP source says

Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal with CBS Sports to become an analyst on the network’s…

Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal with CBS Sports to become an analyst on the network’s Sunday NFL pregame show, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract hasn’t been completed.

Wilson would replace Matt Ryan, who went to the Atlanta Falcons as the president of football operations. Ryan was on “The NFL Today” in 2024 and ’25. Wilson told the New York Post last month that he was mulling an offer to join the New York Jets and back up Geno Smith.

Wilson has played 14 seasons. He spent his first 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title during the 2013 season. He was traded to Denver in 2022 where he spent two seasons. He was with Pittsburgh in 2024 and the New York Giants last season.

Wilson has passed for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions during his career.

James Brown, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson are expected to return to “The NFL Today” desk.

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