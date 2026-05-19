Bills receiver Keon Coleman approaches his third season as ‘make or break’ year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Keon Coleman is the first to admit he’s not played close to anyone’s…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Keon Coleman is the first to admit he’s not played close to anyone’s expectations — including team owner Terry Pegula’s — during his first two seasons in Buffalo.

And the just turned 23-year-old is self-aware enough to appreciate his third season might be the last chance to prove himself.

“For me, it’s make or break it,” Coleman said following a voluntary minicamp session on Tuesday.

”(If) you’re (bad), you might not be here. Simple as that,” he added. “I know what I’m capable of. So if I fall anything short of that, I’m doing myself a disservice and my team.”

Coleman has plenty of motivation, and even listed many of the flaws and inconsistencies that hurt him in the past. He’s been disciplined three times for being late to meetings. His production last season dropped off dramatically in finishing with 38 catches for 404 yards — with 112 coming in Week 1.

And if that wasn’t enough, Coleman drew the attention of Pegula during a news conference in mid-January outlining the reasons behind the owner’s decision to fire coach Sean McDermott.

Owner defends GM on drafting Coleman

Sharing the podium with general manager Brandon Beane, Pegula interjected when questions turned to Beane’s failure to improve Buffalo’s group of receivers and Coleman’s lack of development.

Pegula said it was the coaching staff that pushed for Coleman being the Bills’ top pick in the 2024 draft.

“I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him. But he wasn’t his next choice,” Pegula said.

The comment was interpreted as a public criticism against Coleman.

“I got nothing to say about that,” Coleman said in his first comments since. “I’m a professional, man. I really don’t have a reaction to it. Words are one thing, actions are another. I’m still here.”

By “here,” Coleman was referring to Buffalo and speculation as to whether the Bills might trade him. Beane has gone so far as to reveal he rejected all offers to trade Coleman, and insisting the receiver still has a promising future in Buffalo.

Coleman said he’s not spoken to Pegula and doesn’t see a reason to.

“What’s there to talk about? I’m here,” he said.

As for the criticisms directed at him by others, Coleman said he’s aware, but not fazed.

“I just don’t care,” he said. “At the end of the day, my job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap them up and prove my worth here.”

Coleman arrived to a warm welcome

Long gone are the days of Coleman’s celebrated arrival, when the top pick in the second round out of Florida State became a fan favorite.

During his first news conference in Buffalo, he wore a memorable yellow winter coat, which Coleman said he proudly bought on sale at Macy’s. And he expressed his love for Buffalo wings and eyed the cookies on a nearby snack bar before sampling one.

Though there have been glimpses of his potential, Coleman’s been limited to scoring four touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. And the sure-handed receiver in college has been anything but in the NFL in catching 67 of the 116 attempts thrown his way for 960 yards.

Coleman was critical of his career so far.

“It’s time to put it all together,” he said. “Potential things I don’t really care to hear them. It’s time for me to just put it out there on the field.”

Ideally, the Bills would prefer the 6-foot-4 player to establish himself as one of their top three receivers, with Khalil Shakir in the slot and newly acquired veteran DJ Moore as a deep threat. Coleman’s competition includes Joshua Palmer, who was slowed by injuries last season, return specialist Mecole Hardman and rookie fourth-round draft pick Skyler Bell.

Rookie coach backs receiver

Coleman has another big backer in rookie coach Joe Brady, who spent the previous two-plus seasons as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.

“Keon understands the role that he can have in this offense. I think he understands the things that have happened in the past, but he also has known that there’s going to be things that are questioned about him,” Brady said.

“And he can’t control that. All he can control is doing what he’s doing moving forward and not putting any pressure on himself,” he added. “Just go out there, run routes, do your job, block in the running game … and just upholding that standard every single day. And I believe he’ll be able to do that.”

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