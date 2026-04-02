Topps will release NFL trading cards for the first time since 2016

Topps will issue NFL trading cards for the first time since 2016 after Fanatics Collectibles reached a multi-year deal with the league and NFL Players Association.

NEW YORK (AP) — Topps will issue NFL trading cards for the first time since 2016 after Fanatics Collectibles reached a multi-year deal with the league and NFL Players Association.

The first set will be 2025 Topps Chrome Football, which will be released on April 15. It will include one-of-one Rookie PREM1ERE Patch Autograph Cards and one-of-one NFL Honors Gold Shield Autograph Cards.

The rookie cards will feature patches worn by players the first time they played in a regular-season game, including top overall pick Cam Ward. The NFL Honors autograph cards will feature the gold shield patches worn by 2024 award winners Josh Allen (MVP), Saquon Barkley (Offensive Player of the Year), Patrick Surtain II (Defensive Player of the Year), Jayden Daniels (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year).

Fanatics Collectibles acquired Topps in 2022. The deal as the NFL and NFLPA’s official exclusive trading card licensee also includes global distribution.

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