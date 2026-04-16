Texans keep draft plans murky as GM Nick Caserio weighs trading out of the first round

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t drafted a player in the first round since taking quarterback C.J. Stroud and…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t drafted a player in the first round since taking quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third overall picks in the 2023 draft.

Their drought of first-round selections could end this year with the team holding the 28th pick. But they could also end up not picking anyone in the first round for a third straight season with general manager Nick Caserio saying they are open to dealing out of the opening round.

“We’ll see if we pick — if we pick, we pick; if we don’t, we don’t,” Caserio said Monday. “I’m sure we’ll keep you on your toes like we always do. If we move out of the first round, I’ll probably get some choice words about the draft party.”

The Texans have one of the last few picks in the first round this season thanks to a 12-5 regular season followed by a wild-card playoff win over Pittsburgh Steelers before a loss to the Patriots in the next round.

Their first-round pick is the first of eight selections the Texans have in this year’s draft. Along with the 28th pick, they have two second-round selections, one each in the third and fourth rounds, two in the fifth round and a seventh-round pick.

And though the Texans have some clear needs heading into the draft, as always, Caserio insisted this week that they won’t draft according to need.

“We’ll grade the players. Ultimately, we’ll take the best football players, regardless of the position,” he said. “That’s what we’ve always done. That’s not going to change this year relative to previous years.”

Need

While Caserio insists that they won’t draft for need there are some areas where the team could clearly use an upgrade.

The most important area is on the interior offensive line where they have veterans Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram at the guard positions but could find more long-term solutions for the position in this draft.

They could also use some help on the interior defensive line where their defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai aren’t the future at the position.

“Philosophically speaking, for us, building a tough smart football (team) … relentless, that starts in the trenches — offensive line and defensive line,” assistant general manager Chris Blanco said. “As you guys have seen with the players that we’ve added over the years it’s extremely important for us.”

Don’t need

The Texans are set at quarterback with C.J. Stroud despite his struggles in the playoffs against New England where he threw four interceptions in the 28-16 loss.

“We’re excited about his offseason,” Caserio said. “I think he’s had a good approach, had a good attitude here. I think he’s put a lot of work in from, I’d say, March and April. I’m so excited to have him around here in the spring and I’m excited to keep moving forward.”

They’re also strong at running back after trading for Detroit’s David Montgomery this offseason to replace Joe Mixon, who was released soon after the trade. The moves came after Mixon missed the entire season with a foot injury. Houston has Woody Marks to back up Montgomery after he ran for 703 yards as a rookie last season.

They also don’t need defensive ends with Anderson and fellow star Danielle Hunter returning after the duo combined for 27 sacks and 35 tackles for loss last season.

Wheeling and dealing

In his time with the Texans, Caserio has always been active in trades during the draft. This year, Houston’s third-round pick comes from the deal he made in the first round last year that took the team out of the first round. That deal that sent the Giants the 25th overall pick and netted Houston the 34th and 99th picks in last year’s draft along with the 69th pick in this year’s event.

That pick is one of five selections the Texans have this season that Caserio netted through trades.

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