Raiders’ draft strategy beyond possible 1st overall pick of Fernando Mendoza remains a mystery

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — There’s not a lot of mystery about who the Las Vegas Raiders will likely select atop…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — There’s not a lot of mystery about who the Las Vegas Raiders will likely select atop the NFL draft next week.

What the Raiders opt to do after they are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is where the uncertainty lies.

They could go all-out to surround him with offensive help, notably on the line and at wide receiver. Las Vegas also could address its defense, especially the secondary.

Most likely, the Raiders will look to upgrade a number of positions given they have 10 picks.

Whatever directions the Raiders go, it’s part of a long-term plan to turn around a franchise that has gone more than two decades since appearing in the Super Bowl. General manager John Spytek has said this is no quick fix.

“Why else come to Vegas to be a part of this organization, to make it a consistent winner?” first-year coach Klint Kubiak said. “That’s what we’re all striving for, but the process of putting an organization in that position, that’s why you come. That’s the great challenge that it’s going to be.”

Needs

The Raiders’ most pressing need is expected to be addressed in the first 10 minutes when they submit their card to the NFL.

Anyone but Mendoza’s name would be a major surprise.

Offensive line remains a significant area of need even after signing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and the expected return of left tackle Kolton Miller from an ankle injury he sustained four games into last season.

Though Brock Bowers is the closest a tight end can be to a No. 1 receiver, it’s still doesn’t solve the problem created when Jakobi Meyers was dealt to Jacksonville last season. The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor in the hopes his Las Vegas homecoming will help him emerge from the shadows in Minnesota under Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Every part of the defense could be improved, especially in the secondary and at defensive tackle.

Doesn’t need

AJ Cole might be the league’s best punter, but other than that, the Raiders can use help throughout their lineup.

Round 1 for Kubiak

This is Kubiak’s first draft as a head coach, and Spytek said he has had significant say into the planning, including a meeting last week with all the coaches.

“We got a lot of valuable information, not only on the way we’re trying to run things and how guys fit into the systems that we’re trying to put into place, but really quality evaluations of them as well,” Spytek said. “I think that’s really important as we put a team together.”

Round 2 for Spytek

Spytek said he learned from his first draft experience as GM last year to be more collaborative. He said he “tried to do too much” because of his unfamiliarity with so many in the organization.

“I think it’s always important to really have great people around you and trust and empower them to do their jobs, to support you as well as they can,” Spytek said. “It’s really not about me. It’s about the team and the Raiders and the best decisions.”

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