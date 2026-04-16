Panthers may look to add more playmakers for QB Bryce Young in the NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan spent the past two NFL drafts finding playmakers for quarterback…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan spent the past two NFL drafts finding playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young to utilize in the passing game.

There’s a real possibility that trend could continue in 2026.

The Panthers, who own the 19th selection, selected wide receivers Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan with first-round picks the past two years.

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that Morgan could go the wide receiver route again given Legette’s struggles to make an impact at the NFL level, but tight end appears to be the more logical pick and pressing need.

Oregon’s tight end Kenyon Sadiq has become a trendy mock draft pick for Carolina — and for good reason.

The Panthers haven’t had a consistent standout pass-catching tight end since Greg Olson retired and became a TV analyst for Fox Sports.

Sadiq brings big-play ability and top-notch speed, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, breaking the previous tight end record of 4.4 seconds. It is the fastest time for a tight end recorded since at least 2003.

It would give Young a player who could stretch the middle of the field and also be a reliable check-down option.

Sadiq has reliable hands. He hauled in 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Ducks, who reached the College Football Playoff semifinals before falling to eventual champion Indiana.

Morgan spent the offseason handing out big contracts to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120 million) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (three years, $45 million) in free agency — moves that should allow him to focus on offense with early round picks in the draft.

If Morgan does decide to go defense, safety is the biggest need even after the team re-signed Nick Scott.

Panthers trending upward

“Changing the culture” is a cliche many general managers like to use when taking over a franchise, but Morgan truly believes it applies to what he’s trying to do in Carolina.

The Panthers went seven years without making the playoffs before finally snapping the streak by winning the NFC South last season — even though they did so with just an 8-9 record. So there is something to be said for developing a winning mentality.

Morgan thinks more players are wanting to come to Carolina now because they see a team on the rise.

“Yeah, I think just, once you get the deals done and you talk to the guys, you could just feel their excitement about being here, and they all felt like we are an up-and-coming team that was trending in the right direction,” Morgan said. “They all heard really good things about Coach (Dave) Canales, the staff, and just the culture around here. So, that definitely made me believe that things are trending upward here.”

Needs

Tight end. Safety. Inside linebacker

Tight end and safety are options but adding depth and a potential playmaker at inside linebacker is another area of need early in the draft. Carolina has been thin at that position since transitioning to a 3-4 defensive scheme under coordinator Ejiro Evero. Look for the Panthers to add offensive line depth in the middle rounds.

Don’t need

Quarterback. Running back. Left tackle.

The Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to replace Andy Dalton as the team’s backup quarterback. Carolina hopes Jonathon Brooks can return from a two-year injury and be the backup behind starter Chuba Hubbard at running back. They’ve signed free agent AJ Dillon as an insurance policy and also have Trevor Etienne. Carolina’s starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu is expected to miss most of the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee, but Morgan already addressed that issue by signing Rasheed Walker to a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as a replacement.

Options at 19

All signs seem to point to Sadiq, if the draft’s best tight end falls to No. 19. Don’t rule out Morgan trading up in the draft. He’s been active when it comes to draft day trades since taking over as GM.

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