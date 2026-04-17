NFL Draft Guide: Fernando Mendoza is likely No. 1 pick, after that things get interesting

This year’s NFL draft begins with the first round on April 23 in Pittsburgh with 257 picks spread over a…

This year’s NFL draft begins with the first round on April 23 in Pittsburgh with 257 picks spread over a three-day process.

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick. In a departure from most drafts, the Indiana star might be the only quarterback selected in the first round, though Alabama’s Ty Simpson is also garnering interest.

This year’s class seems short on sure-fire superstars, though it does appear to be deep at edge rusher, receiver and offensive tackle. Here’s a look at what else to know about the draft.

When is the NFL draft?

The first round will be on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds are on Friday, April 24, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday, April 25, beginning at noon ET.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?

Mendoza appears to be a virtual lock for the No. 1 spot. After that, things get interesting.

Ohio State has a number of prospects projected to go in the top 10, including edge rusher Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and receiver Carnell Tate. NCAA runner-up Miami also has a pair of coveted players, including offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

For more information on the top picks, here is the latest mock draft by AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

What are the top stories heading into the NFL draft?

QBs taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft this century have rarely experienced Super Bowl success

Patriots exec says ‘Business as usual’ for Mike Vrabel ahead of the NFL draft

NFL draft prospect Bain involved in 2024 crash that resulted in passenger’s death, report says

Fewer players from outside the Power Four are being selected in the NFL draft

Oklahoma produces NFL QBs, Ohio State and LSU thrive at receiver, and Alabama tops at running back

Defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks may look at running back, cornerback help in NFL draft

What is the NFL draft order?

Here’s the AP’s coverage of the 2025 draft. These are the teams that currently possess the top 10 picks of the upcoming draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.