Giants select Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa with 5th and 10th picks in the NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Countless times in the leadup to the NFL draft, the New York Giants ran simulations…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Countless times in the leadup to the NFL draft, the New York Giants ran simulations to predict how the top 10 picks would unfold.

“This one didn’t come up,” new coach John Harbaugh said. “This was not one that was really anticipated.”

The Giants took Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 on Thursday night, making good on the insistence from Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen that they would go with the best players available rather than reach to fill a need.

“These are two top-five players in this draft, in our opinion,” Harbaugh said, noting that Reese ranked first internally among non-quarterbacks. “You couldn’t do any better.”

Reese could have gone as high as No. 2 to the Jets, but the New York-area neighbor chose Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey instead. With Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love going off the board when Arizona took him with the third pick and after Tennessee somewhat surprisingly selected Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate, the door was wide open to get a versatile defender who turns 21 just before his rookie year begins.

“Get your board right, make sure you understand all the different possibilities and don’t overreact to things that you hear, things that might happen on draft night, and I thought we did a really good job of that and then all of a sudden there’s Arvell Reese — he’s coming to us,” Harbaugh said. “It worked out just the way you would hope it would in that situation.”

Harbaugh and his staff plan to use Reese as an inside or weak-side linebacker as opposed to a traditional edge rusher, which most teams saw him as. The Giants already have plenty of talent at that position with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and the No. 3 pick a year ago, Abdul Carter.

Adding Reese gives new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson some intriguing possibilities.

“I can say I’m going be used in a unique way,” Reese said on a conference call with local reporters. “I’m a weapon. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Eschewing voids at wide receiver, safety and elsewhere, New York taking Mauigoa with the 10th pick adds young protection for franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart going into his second professional season. Mauigoa on stage told Dart, “I’m ready to die for you, man.”

“That should be everybody’s mentality,” Mauigoa said. “As offensive linemen, we should be able to put everything on the line because the quarterback is the key to the offense.”

Schoen said Mauigoa, who played tackle in college, will start at guard, where the offensive line has an opening for a starter on the right side. Mauigoa, who goes by the nickname “Sisi,” brushed off concerns about a herniated disk in his back that persisted in the leadup to the draft, and his new team shares that feeling.

“We’re comfortable with it,” Schoen said. “Right now he’s fine. He’s good right now.”

Mauigoa’s brother Kiko, a linebacker, was taken in the fifth round by the Jets last year. They were teammates at Miami but never envisioned this.

“College was different because we got to choose,” Francis Mauigoa said. “The NFL is different because now the teams get to choose. Man, I’m really excited to be near my brother and to be able to work out with him again.”

The Giants had the extra selection after acquiring it from Cincinnati in the trade that sent defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals. They had a chance to add two Ohio State players with safety Caleb Downs also there at No. 10 or to trade down and opted against either possibility.

“We stuck with the board,” Schoen said. “It just didn’t make any sense to try to get cute and do anything else.”

They’re scheduled to pick next at No. 37 early in the second round on Friday night, and they don’t have one in the third because it was part of the trade to move up for Dart last year. Harbaugh called getting Reese and Mauigoa a really good start to his first draft with the Giants following 18 seasons with Baltimore.

They were just the second and third top-10 picks Harbaugh has been a part of as an NFL head coach, a decade after Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 in 2016.

“That was different,” Harbaugh said. “We had two in, I don’t know, about an hour. It was fun.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.