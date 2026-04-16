Miami’s new GM Sullivan bringing Packers’ blueprint of building team foundation through NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arrived in Miami with a reputation for evaluating talent after…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arrived in Miami with a reputation for evaluating talent after spending two decades identifying high-end playmakers for the Green Bay Packers.

Sullivan is expected to use that same scouting expertise to revamp the Dolphins’ roster, using the NFL draft to build the foundation.

Sullivan will have 11 picks in his first draft as the Dolphins’ GM, including two first-rounders at No. 11 and 30. The Dolphins will also pick at No. 43, 75, 87, 90, 94, 130, 151, 227 and 238.

Sullivan’s approach follows the Packers’ model of relying on the draft to find and develop their own talent to build their franchise around.

He’s also dealing with Miami’s salary cap situation.

More than half of the Dolphins’ salary cap space for the upcoming season will go to players who are no longer on their roster. That includes $54 million they will pay to former starter Tua Tagovailoa after cutting him last month and starting over at quarterback with Malik Willis. The move resulted in a $99 million dead cap hit, the largest in NFL history, to be split over two years.

Sullivan is working closely with new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley in finding the best approach for the Dolphins. Hafley is also familiar with the Packers’ way of operating after spending the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator and uses a “best player available” approach in the draft.

Need

The Dolphins don’t have an elite receiver after cutting Tyreek Hill and trading receiver Jaylen Waddle to Denver for picks. It’s likely they’ll use one of their top picks to get Willis a top option, and a recent AP mock draft has Miami selecting USC receiver Makai Lemon at No. 11.

Miami will also need to rebuild its secondary after defensive backs Rasul Douglas, Kader Kohou, Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu all hit free agency. Minkah Fitzpatrick was also traded to the Jets in March.

Offensive line will also be a priority. Although left tackle Patrick Paul and center Aaron Brewer are solid players to build around, Miami will need to at least add guard depth.

Don’t need

After gutting their roster, there aren’t many positions where the Dolphins couldn’t use depth. They at least know who their starting quarterback will be for the time being after signing Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

Quarterback plans

Even though the Dolphins appear set at quarterback for now, Sullivan has said he plans to continually bring in competition at that position, even if that means drafting a quarterback every year.

That approach is true to the Packers’ model of drafting quarterbacks early and often as they did during the tenures of starters such as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

“I grew up in Green Bay. You know the history there,” Sullivan said during the NFL scouting combine. “If you just look at the history of what (former Packers GM) Ron (Wolf) did and who Brett Favre’s backups were with (Matt) Hasselbeck and Aaron Brooks and Ty Detmer, and you can go on and on. … I don’t think you can ever have too many quarterbacks. The value of the position cannot be overstated. You have to infuse as much competition into that room every year that you possibly can.”

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