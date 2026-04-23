Jets take Texas Tech’s Bailey, Oregon’s Sadiq and Indiana’s Cooper in busy 1st round

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bailey loves making quarterbacks miserable. Kenyon Sadiq thrives on catching passes and doling out…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bailey loves making quarterbacks miserable. Kenyon Sadiq thrives on catching passes and doling out bone-rattling blocks. Omar Cooper Jr. enjoys having the ball in his hands to make a play, wherever that might be on the field.

The New York Jets can’t wait for their three first-round picks in the NFL draft Thursday night to make a big impact as pros. And perhaps help end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 15 seasons.

“Any time you bring guys with a winning background on your team, that only helps the morale of your team,” said coach Aaron Glenn, who went 3-14 in his first season. “To get three first-round picks and the caliber of guys that we got — the personality, the mentality, the football character — all those things are huge bringing those guys on the team.”

Bailey, an explosive edge rusher from Texas Tech, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick. Sadiq, a versatile tight end from Oregon, was taken at No. 16. The Jets then traded back into the first round, sending picks No. 33 and 179 to San Francisco for No. 30 overall and taking Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who made big plays with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza for the national champions.

The picks kicked off a busy early stretch for New York, which also has the 44th overall pick in the second round Friday night.

“I feel like this organization is trending in the right way,” Bailey said. “I’m just ready to work.”

After getting 14 1/2 sacks for the Red Raiders, Bailey gives the Jets a big-time pass-rushing presence for a defense that was among the NFL’s worst last season. He’s the highest-selected defensive player by the Jets in the NFL draft since the 1970 merger.

“That feeling when you get a sack,” Bailey said, “and the crowd is on your side, especially during a home game — but regardless, home or away — it’s one of the best feelings.”

With Las Vegas long linked to Mendoza at No. 1 overall, the most suspense centered on what New York would do one pick later. In the last few weeks, Bailey and Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese were most often linked to the Jets — and it was just a matter of which one they’d select, if they didn’t trade the pick.

General manager Darren Mougey stayed at No. 2 and took Bailey, who’ll be expected to help boost a pass rush that ranked 31st in the NFL with only 26 sacks. The crosstown-rival Giants drafted Reese with the fifth overall pick.

“We just felt like Bailey fit us better,” Glenn said.

Bailey was a force last season for Texas Tech, tying for the FBS lead in sacks. He also ranked second with 19 1/2 tackles for loss. After three seasons at Stanford, the 22-year-old Bailey transferred to Texas Tech and was an AP All-America pick, the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, the conference’s newcomer of the year and a finalist for the Lombardi Award as the country’s top lineman.

The Jets canceled their top-30 visit with Bailey last week, leading some to speculate that the team had waning interest. But Mougey downplayed that Tuesday at New York’s pre-draft news conference — and clearly that wasn’t the case.

Bailey will get his visit to the Jets’ facility, after all. As New York’s top draft pick.

“I had a great interaction with them at the combine,” Bailey said. “Obviously, they canceled the 30 visit, but other than that, man, I had a great FaceTime with Mougey and everybody.”

It’s the fourth time in franchise history that the Jets picked second overall and first since they took quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021. Running back Blair Thomas (1990) and wide receiver Johnny “Lam” Jones (1980) were the others.

New York addressed its offense 14 picks later, giving new quarterback Geno Smith a pass-catching tight end in Sadiq. It was largely assumed the Jets would go after a wide receiver in that spot — Cooper and USC’s Makai Lemon were still available. Instead, they went with Sadiq, who set a school record last season for tight ends with 51 receptions.

Sadiq is considered a versatile tight end with terrific athleticism who should help new coordinator Frank Reich’s offense in both the passing and running games.

“I can create separation, but I can also go hit someone,” Sadiq said. “Obviously the NFL is different and I have to clean some things up. But man … I’m not going to be scared to go hit somebody.”

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Sadiq joins Jeremy Ruckert and Mason Taylor — the team’s second-round pick last year — in the Jets’ tight ends room.

Sadiq opened eyes at the NFL combine, running a 4.39 40-yard dash — a blazing speed for a tight end his size. He led FBS tight ends with eight touchdown catches last season, his first as a full-time starter for the Ducks.

“I play fast and I play hard,” he said, “and that’s two things I pride myself on.”

Cooper caught 69 passes from Mendoza for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. With the Jets, he’ll help complement veterans Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell as a potential slot receiver who can also stretch the field.

“I’m just somebody that can run any route when given the opportunity,” Cooper said.

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