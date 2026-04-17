Falcons trade Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jaguars in exchange for fellow DT Maason Smith

Atlanta and Jacksonville swapped underperforming defensive tackles selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft Friday, with the…

Atlanta and Jacksonville swapped underperforming defensive tackles selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft Friday, with the Falcons sending Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jaguars in exchange for Maason Smith.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Orhorhoro has 36 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, in 25 games since Atlanta selected him 36th overall two years ago. He played collegiately at Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Smith has 32 tackles, including three sacks, in 24 games since Jacksonville chose him 48th overall that same year. He played at LSU.

Neither guy had developed into a steady starter or an every-down player, so Atlanta and Jacksonville swapped them in hopes that a change of scenery might lead to better results.

Jacksonville also is expected to use one of its 11 picks in the NFL draft next week to add a defensive tackle, with the team looking for a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Arik Armstead.

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