Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary announces retirement after missing 2025 season with injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring after missing the 2025 season with a lower left…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring after missing the 2025 season with a lower left leg injury.

The Falcons confirmed the decision by McGary, 31. McGary’s agent, Collin Roberts, announced the retirement on social media on Wednesday.

McGary was the No. 31 overall draft pick by the Falcons in 2019. He played in 93 games, including 92 starts, in six seasons.

McGary was regarded as an elite run blocker and began his career protecting quarterback Matt Ryan, who is the team’s new president of football.

“I truly enjoyed my time playing alongside Kaleb,” Ryan said in a statement released by the Falcons. “He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”

McGary’s retirement came as the Falcons opened voluntary offseason workouts with new coach Kevin Stefanski.

McGary was carted off the practice field with the injury on Aug. 20 last season and was placed on injured reserve. He had been expected to protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix’s status for the start of the 2026 season is uncertain as he recovers from a torn ACL, leaving newcomer Tua Tagovailoa in the spotlight at quarterback.

McGary’s retirement could make right tackle a position of emphasis for Atlanta in the NFL draft and free agency as the Falcons seek protection for the tandem of left-handed quarterbacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.