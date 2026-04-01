Falcons hire assistant general manager Jeff Scott from Eagles to join revamped front office

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons hired Jeff Scott from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday to join the…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons hired Jeff Scott from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday to join the revamped front office as assistant general manager.

The Falcons reworked their leadership team in the offseason, hiring Ian Cunningham as general manager, Matt Ryan as president of football and Kevin Stefanski as coach.

Scott worked the past five seasons with the Eagles, including the past two as vice president of football operations. Cunningham worked with the Eagles from 2017-21.

“First and foremost, this is a relationship business,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I want to thank Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles for granting permission to allow Jeff the opportunity to take on this role and advance his career.”

Cunningham said in the time he and Scott worked together for the Eagles, “I quickly realized he is a man of integrity. He has a high degree of attention to detail and discipline, while always treating everyone with respect. His values align with ours, as does his mission to help build a team that consistently competes for championships.”

The Falcons on Wednesday also signed cornerback Darnay Holmes and re-signed outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone. Following four seasons with the New York Giants, Holmes played for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two years. He has 12 starts in 83 games.

Malone was a third-round pick by Atlanta in 2022. He has three sacks and one interception in 58 games over four seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.