Falcons agree to 1-year deal with former Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor as possible McGary replacement

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal with former Kansas City…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal with former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

The agreement, which includes an extra $1 million in incentives, was first reported by ESPN and announced on social media by Taylor’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Taylor will have an opportunity to move into the starting right tackle position left vacant Wednesday when Kaleb McGary announced his retirement after missing the 2025 season with a lower left leg injury.

McGary’s retirement was announced as the Falcons opened voluntary offseason workouts with new coach Kevin Stefanski.

The right tackle position will be especially important to provide blindside protection for the Falcons’ two left-handed quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Taylor was released by the Chiefs in a cost-cutting move on March 5.

The Chiefs saved $20 million by releasing Taylor ahead of the new league year. He had one year left on the four-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2023.

Taylor, 28, was a second-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2019. He started each of his 111 games in seven seasons with the Jaguars and Chiefs. In his 45 games over three seasons with the Chiefs, Taylor was called for 49 penalties, more than any other offensive lineman during that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.