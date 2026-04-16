Eagles’ approach to NFL draft may indicate A.J. Brown’s future with the team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If the Philadelphia Eagles take a wide receiver with their first-round draft pick, it could tip their…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If the Philadelphia Eagles take a wide receiver with their first-round draft pick, it could tip their hand with what they plan to do with A.J. Brown.

The No. 1 question that looms over this offseason is this: Will Brown continue to be part of the Eagles when training camp opens?

The answer could come into focus in the draft.

The NFC East champion Eagles have eight picks in the draft, including No. 23 overall in the first round.

Take a look at the transactions the Eagles have made since they failed to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and the message has seemed to be that Brown could be traded for the right price.

Brown is not only the Eagles No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s also one of the top receivers in franchise history. He’s topped 1,000 yards receiving all four seasons with the Eagles — including consecutive 1,400-plus-yard seasons — has 339 total receptions in Philadelphia and was crucial member of two teams that played in the Super Bowl.

Yet, he was unhappy last season as the Eagles offense stagnated — leading to a change at offensive coordinator.

The Eagles might not trade him during the NFL draft — they would have a whopping $43 million in dead cap money for 2026 compared to $16 million this year and $27 million next year if traded after June 1 — but a high draft pick on a top receiver could tip their hand as to what they want to do with Brown.

Philadelphia has already added receivers Dontayvion Wicks, “ Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore this offseason. They could be serviceable No. 3 receivers behind Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“That was one of the priorities going into this offseason is increasing the depth of quality of talent in the receiver room throughout the room,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.

Need

The Eagles could be looking for an offensive lineman if oft-injured Lane Johnson, who turns 36 in May, and Landon Dickerson decide to retire at the end of next season. Prospects such as Utah’s Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor and Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Clemson’s Blake Miller, and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor all figure to be available and high on Roseman’s draft board.

If the Eagles trade Brown, Indiana national champion wideout Omar Cooper Jr. could be in the mix.

The Eagles have reportedly listened to offers for the three-time Pro Bowler. Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Roseman was blunt was pressed again about Brown the week before the draft: “A.J. Brown is an Eagle.”

Don’t need

The Eagles are set at QB, not just with Jalen Hurts, but they remain bullish on backup Tanner McKee. McKee has been attractive to other teams and the Eagles traded for veteran Andy Dalton for QB depth. But Roseman seems to have no interest in moving on from the Hurts and McKee combination.

Running back? Scratch a No. 1 back off the list as long as they have perennial 1,000- yard rusher Saquon Barkley.

Draft spots

The Eagles have the 54th overall selection with their second-round pick, and have two picks each in the third, fourth and one in the fifth and sixth rounds.

“I think when you’re talking about the first-round picks, you’re hoping you’re getting a two-contract player that has Pro Bowl potential,” Roseman said. “You’re looking at it over hopefully an eight, nine, 10-year period.”

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