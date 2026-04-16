Defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks may look at running back, cornerback help in NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will garner plenty of attention this fall as the defending Super Bowl champions, as…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will garner plenty of attention this fall as the defending Super Bowl champions, as well as for their appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

Seattle will also be in the spotlight April 23 when it’s scheduled to make the final pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The Seahawks’ roster is deep, and the Seahawks have locked up franchise cornerstone All-Pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

However, the draft presents a chance for Seattle to retool rather than be satisfied with its second Super Bowl championship.

Need

The Seahawks aren’t guaranteed to use their first pick on a running back, but they need to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Seattle brought aboard Emanuel Wilson, who signed in free agency after three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and could turn to Zach Charbonnet as the main option once he returns from his injury.

Seattle’s secondary could also use a boost after it lost safety Coby Bryant (Bears) and cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles) each to free agency. Another edge rusher couldn’t hurt after losing Boye Mafe (20 sacks in four seasons) to the Bengals.

Don’t need

Unlike a year ago, when selecting guard Grey Zabel in the first round proved to be a shrewd move, Seattle’s offensive line is in solid shape. Zabel helped solidify the left side of the line alongside tackle Charles Cross, who signed a four-year extension in January.

Wide receiver is also a strong spot with Smith-Njigba, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.

Quarterback is not a need with starter Sam Darnold fresh off leading the team to the championship, backup Drew Lock is under contract and 2025 third-rounder Jalen Milroe is also on the roster.

Not always having first-rounders

The first day of the draft is not one president of football operations John Schneider has viewed as an essential one to make a pick in since becoming Seattle’s general manager in 2010. From 2013 to 2015, the Seahawks did not have a first-round pick, nor did they in 2017 or 2021.

Though Seattle has selected five players over the past four years in the first round, Schneider may want to trade out of the first round to add picks.

Including the No. 32 overall pick, Seattle will have only four selections in the draft. The Seahawks do not have fourth and fifth-round picks after trading for Shaheed last fall.

Should the Seahawks only make four picks, it would be their second-smallest draft class of Schneider’s tenure. Seattle only made three picks in the 2021 draft.

First-round success

Schneider has had success when the Seahawks used their first-round pick. The team selected Smith-Njigba (2023), Cross (2022), Zabel (2025), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (2023) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (2024).

Witherspoon was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season while Murphy tied for the team lead in sacks in 2025.

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