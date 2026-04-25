Colts follow draft plan by getting faster in the midst of defensive overhaul

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear in January he was going to make the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear in January he was going to make the defense younger and faster.

He delivered on that promise repeatedly during the three-day NFL draft.

Indy beefed up its thinnest position by using two of its first four picks on linebackers then added a hard-hitting, playmaking safety and a speedy edge rusher as the next steps in what has become a a major offseason overhaul.

Now the Colts will see how it all fits, starting with top selection CJ Allen of Georgia who is expected to be an immediate starter at middle linebacker.

“One of the good things about the system he’s coming from (Georgia) is they put a lot on the (middle linebacker), a lot of adjustments,” Ballard said of the first team All-American after making his first selection at No. 53 overall Friday. “So we think he’s going to be able to handle (the transition) pretty well. We spent a lot of time — I know, (James) Bettcher, our linebackers coach, I know he grilled him pretty hard and came across raving about his IQ”

The 21-year-old Allen ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and called defensive plays each of the past two seasons at Georgia, making him an ideal match to replace 29-year-old Zaire Franklin, a former team captain who was traded to Green Bay in March after his fourth straight 100-tackle season.

Indy’s second pick, A.J. Haulcy of LSU, also fit the mold. The 6-foot, 222-pound safety was clocked at 4.52 seconds in the 40 at the scouting combine and earned all-conference honors at three different colleges.

“A.J. is interesting,” Ballard said. “What I love the most is — especially in the transfer world — he goes to New Mexico, starts, goes to Houston, starts, goes to LSU, starts. Takes the ball away. He’s physical. No, he’s going to be a good addition. We think we got younger and faster on defense.”

Double draftee

Indy’s most intriguing pick might be the selection of Bryce Boettcher from Oregon. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound middle linebacker was taken in the fourth round, No. 135 overall, and it wasn’t the first time he was drafted.

Boettcher was a 13th-round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2024 Major League Baseball draft but turned down the chance to pursue a baseball career to continue playing football. He wound up leading all Power 4 players with 131 tackles last season.

“There’s no better feeling than inflicting pain on someone legally,” he said while explaining why he bypassed a baseball career.

Boettcher noted, his position coach with the Colts pronounces his last name the same way — “Bet-cher” — despite the different spellings.

Holding the line

Ballard also used the first of his two fourth-round picks on guard Jalen Farmer. Indy listed the 6-5, 312-pound offensive linemen from Kentucky as a guard, though some draft analysts think his long body and arms could help him play tackle in the NFL.

He’s likely to start out playing multiple positions after Indy lost versatile backup lineman Danny Pinter in free agency.

Home state ties

Indy closed out the draft by selecting Caden Curry of Ohio State in the sixth round, a 6-3, 257-pound defensive end who played high school football in suburban Indianapolis and former Purdue receiver Deion Burks in the seventh round. Burks finished his career at Oklahoma.

“I feel like this is the next step in my career and I can’t wait to do it in the city I grew up,” Curry said, wearing a Peyton Manning Super Bowl jersey. “We’re just happy to be here and happy to be so close to home.”

Other picks

Indy also took George Gumbs Jr., who started his career as a walk-on receiver at Northern Illinois before moving to tight end before eventually finding a home — and earning a scholarship — at defensive end. He finished career at Florida and was taken No. 156 overall.

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