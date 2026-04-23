Chargers take Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 in NFL draft

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Miami with the 22nd pick…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Miami with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Mesidor, a 6-foot-3, 259-pounder from Ottawa, Ontario, became the first Canadian taken in the first round of the draft. He was a first team All-ACC pick last year. He had 125 sacks as a senior, tied for third in the FBS.

“I finally know where I’m going and I can’t wait to get there and move all my stuff out to the West Coast,” Mesidor said in a virtual call with media. “I want people to look at me like, man, this guy came to work.”

Mesidor began his college career at West Virginia, where he played both defensive end and defensive tackle, recording 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. After the season, he transferred to Miami.

He’s been injury prone throughout his career and played just three full seasons during his six-year college career including time missed for injury.

“We thoroughly evaluate everybody medically,” general manager Joe Ortiz said.

The Chargers had been scouting Mesidor since last fall and weren’t sure he’d still be around when they made their selection.

“He’s been consistently good, too, if you go back to West Virginia and all the way to the national championship game,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s a worker. He’s going to come right in and fit into our culture, our team.”

At 25, Mesidor was one of the oldest prospects in the draft.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life. I’m ready to come in and earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches and compete,” he said. “The age stuff, any of the negativity that people push into the media about me, is all out the window. It does not faze me, I’m here to play football.”

Ortiz said, “He got an education in football at Miami and it’s paid off. He’s a great player who can help us. Age is just a number.”

Harbaugh added, “He’s a man, he’s polished, he’s ready to roll. A great character, a mature character. Just fits us good.”

Last season, Mesidor was at his healthiest and helped the Hurricanes reach the national championship game, where they lost to Indiana and No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

Now he’ll be in the same AFC West division as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Mendoza, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix.

“I’m mature, I have the football IQ and then when it comes to on the field, I got the motor, the relentless effort and the athletic ability to rush the passer and set an edge,” he said, “so I’m coming in ready to play.”

Mesidor could be an eventual successor to 35-year-old Khalil Mack.

“He’s a legend,” Mesidor said. “I’m going to learn so much from him. I’m going to ask him hella questions.”

Harbaugh is eager to see Mesidor team with Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

“That’s fire, as the young people would say,” he said. “All-down player, that’s what he is.”

Last summer, Mesidor swam a mile, or 60 laps, on weekends to lose weight and build stamina ahead of the season. The Chargers have an outdoor lap pool at their training facility.

“He might (use it). There’s a good chance,” Ortiz said, smiling.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.