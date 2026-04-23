Browns take Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion in 1st round

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with glaring needs at offensive tackle and wide…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with glaring needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver.

They were able to address both in the first round.

Cleveland picked Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano ninth overall after trading down three spots with Kansas City. The Browns then selected Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion 24th overall with the pick they got from last year’s trade with Jacksonville.

Fano was the first offensive tackle off the board. He was a first-team Associated Press All-American, won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman and was the Big 12’s offensive lineman of the year.

The Browns needed a franchise left tackle despite rebuilding most of their line in free agency.

“What a great job by (general manager) Andrew (Berry) and get the player we targeted the whole time. We couldn’t be any more excited,” coach Todd Monken said.

Monken said Fano will play left tackle. Fano played left tackle at Utah as a freshman but lined up on the right side the past two seasons.

“I only changed positions because that’s what my team needed me to do. So I’m really excited to be back there,” Fano said on a conference call with Cleveland reporters after being picked. “I always told everybody I feel more comfortable where I’m taking the reps. From what I’ve been told, I’m going to be taking strictly left-tackle reps to get ready for this season.”

Concepcion — the fourth wide receiver taken in the first round — was a three-year starter at North Carolina State and Texas A&M. He led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns in his lone season with the Aggies and also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. He was the first player in Texas A&M history to have a receiving touchdown, rushing TD and punt return score in the same season.

Concepcion had 61 receptions for 919 yards and averaged 15.1 yards per catch last year.

Fano was the first of the Browns’ 30 draft prospect visits. He made the five-hour drive from the scouting combine in Indianapolis to the team complex in Berea, Ohio, in early March.

“My pre-draft process with the Browns I feel has been really special,” he said. “I was the first person in there. So I feel like that alone told me how they viewed me.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Fano did not allow a sack and only five quarterback hurries in 382 pass snaps last season.

“I think the expectations that we’ll have for him won’t even match what he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness. You want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want, character, toughness, athleticism. He has it all,” Monken said.

Cleveland has made steady progress in rebuilding its offensive line after most of its starters were free agents. It started 10 different line combinations last season because of injuries.

The Browns signed left guard Zion Johnson and center/guard Elgton Jenkins while acquiring right tackle Tytus Howard from Houston.

The lone holdover might be from last season might be Teven Jenkins, who played all 17 games, including four starts at right guard.

Johnson could move to right guard if Joel Bitonio decides to return for a 13th season.

Cleveland was also in need of playmaking receivers. Jerry Jeudy had only two touchdowns last season. The team’s 117 receptions and 1,467 receiving yards by wide receivers were last in the league.

Five of Cleveland’s top six players in receptions were either a running back or a tight end

The trade with Kansas City also netted the Browns a third- and fifth-round pick.

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