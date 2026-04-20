Bears QB Caleb Williams hoping to maintain momentum despite changes

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams assessed a changed situation with the Chicago Bears and said he feels…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams assessed a changed situation with the Chicago Bears and said he feels prepared for a second year under Ben Johnson’s tough coaching.

In their first year together, the Bears won the NFC North for the first time since 2018, but there’s work to do, Williams said Monday as the team reported for the start of offseason conditioning work.

“I would say for me, personally, it’s a big year in the sense that I get to grow more, I get to step into the role that I spoke about for the past two years,” Williams said. “That’s important for me.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been itching to get back, honestly, since the (playoff loss to the Rams) and trying not to text Ben too much. … I’m excited to be around the guys. Been waiting on this day to get back to see the new faces and obviously some of the guys that have been here.”

The changes include the loss of center Drew Dalman to an unexpected retirement and the trade of wide receiver DJ Moore in a salary cap-saving move. Moore caught two touchdown passes to beat the Packers in December and in the playoffs capped Williams’ rise to prominence after rookie struggles in 2024.

When it ended, though, it was a miscommunication between Moore and Williams on a pass route that led to the interception the Rams needed to drive for the winning field goal.

“DJ is a pro,” Williams said. “He’s been that since he’s been in the league. And so, on the football side of it, obviously you’re going to miss him out there making plays for you, for me and for the team. But on the other side of the football side, you do understand that there is a business side to it. You have to roll with the punches. I don’t have those choices to make.”

Dalman’s retirement led to a Bears trade for New England center Garrett Bradbury. Williams will be taking snaps from his third Bears center in as many seasons.

Williams thinks his experience within Johnson’s offense will make the center transition easier than last year, when they struggled at training camp and in offseason work with simple cadence issues.

“Now that I’ve been in it, being able to communicate, being able to speak about the offense and cadence and things like that, it’s, I think, that’s a jump-start,” Williams said. “But you know it all comes down to reps, seeing how he snaps it and questioning him, him questioning me, us talking, communicating and then when we get out there just having the reps like I said.”

Ultimately, Williams has confidence he’ll take another step forward because of the connection with Johnson.

“Coaching matters,” Williams said. “That’s something we always say. And then you have to have the person on the other side to receive the coaching. I think I did well last year.”

Tight end Cole Kmet saw the improvement from Johnson’s impact but also saw Williams maturing.

“I just go back to last year, his improvement with him as a quarterback and his etiquette in the huddle in terms of giving the play call, making calls at the line of scrimmage. All those pre-snap things that maybe fans don’t view as the, as the ‘sexy thing.’ Those are the things that he got really, really good at throughout the course of the season,” Kmet said.

Williams met with Johnson when the season ended and recalled Johnson’s words.

“It’s going to be more difficult, I’m going to push you more,” Williams said he was told. “And my answer is ‘Yes sir. Let’s do it.’ You know what I mean? I have a goal. He has a goal. And those align with each other.

“And it’s making sure we get to that end game. He is going to push me. I am going to push myself and I’m going to push my teammates. And he’s going to push my teammates and things like that. We’re going to find ways to get better.”

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