Bears have plenty of options in NFL draft in trying to improve team

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears come into the draft with needs on the offensive line as well as defensive…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears come into the draft with needs on the offensive line as well as defensive end and safety.

When it comes to choosing a direction, general manager Ryan Poles has choices, starting with the No. 25 overall pick on April 23. The Bears also have two second-rounders, a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder and two seventh-rounders.

The Bears went 11-6 and won the NFC North for the first time since 2018 in coach Ben Johnson’s first season after finishing last in 2024. Quarterback Caleb Williams made big strides in his second year.

The Bears pulled out one comeback win after another and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years by rallying to beat Green Bay in a wild-card game before losing an overtime thriller to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Poles has been busy since then, most notably trading receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo and trying to plug holes elsewhere on the roster.

They need

The Bears could use some more help protecting Caleb Williams and taking down the other team’s quarterback. They also need safeties after losing their top four in free agency, including three-time All-Pro Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

They don’t need

The Bears obviously aren’t in the market for a starting quarterback after Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He does need to improve his accuracy after completing just 58.1% of his passes.

Line ’em up

The Bears looked as if they were largely set on the offensive line until they absorbed two big losses. First, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in the wild-card win over Green Bay, an injury that is expected to keep him out for most of next season. Then, Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retired last month after five NFL seasons in a surprise announcement.

Chicago acquired veteran center Garrett Bradbury from the AFC champion New England Patriots to replace Dalman. At left tackle, the Bears could opt to add a high pick such as Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor to a mix that includes Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr., Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie. They have in the past considered moving right tackle Darnell Wright to the left side.

Getting defensive

If the Bears go for defensive help, they still need a pass rusher after focusing on the interior of the line in free agency. With 35 sacks, they finished in a five-way tie for 22nd place. Montez Sweat led the team with 10, and no one else had more than six, and someone such as Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk could be a possibility.

The Bears mitigated some of the losses at safety by signing Coby Bryant, who helped Seattle win its second Super Bowl, to three-year, $40 million contract. They still have an opening, and Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be possibilities at No. 25.

Looking back

Recent history says Chicago won’t draft a defensive player in the first round. This could be the year that changes.

The most recent time the Bears took a defensive player in the first round was in 2018, when they drafted linebacker Roquan Smith with the No. 8 pick. They haven’t taken a pass rusher in the opening round since they went with Leonard Floyd at No. 9 in 2016.

Chicago did use its first pick in the 2022 draft on cornerback Kyler Gordon. But he was a second-rounder.

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