2026 NFL Draft Selections

Thurday, April 23 First Round 1. Las Vegas, Fernando Mendoza, qb, Indiana. 2. N.Y. Jets, David Bailey, lb, Texas Tech.…

Thurday, April 23

First Round

1. Las Vegas, Fernando Mendoza, qb, Indiana.

2. N.Y. Jets, David Bailey, lb, Texas Tech.

3. Arizona, Jeremiyah Love, rb, Notre Dame.

4. Tennessee, Carnell Tate, wr, Ohio State.

5. N.Y. Giants, Arvell Reese, lb, Ohio State.

6. Kansas City (from Cleveland), Mansoor Delane, cb, LSU.

7. Washington, Sonny Styles, lb, Ohio State.

8. New Orleans, Jordyn Tyson, wr, Arizona State.

9. Cleveland (from Kansas City), Spencer Fano, ot, Utah.

10. N.Y. Giants (from Cincinnati), Francis Mauigoa, ot, Miami.

11. Dallas (from Miami), Caleb Downs, s, Ohio State.

12. Miami (from Dallas), Kadyn Proctor, ot, Alabama.

13. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta), Ty Simpson, qb, Alabama.

14. Baltimore, Olaivavega Ioane, g, Penn State.

15. Tampa Bay, Rueben Bain Jr., lb, Miami.

16. N.Y. Jets (from Indianapolis), Kenyon Sadiq, te, Oregon.

17. Detroit, Blake Miller, ot, Clemson.

18. Minnesota, Caleb Banks, dt, Florida.

19. Carolina, Monroe Freeling, ot, Georgia.

20. Philadelphia (from GB through DAL), Makai Lemon, wr, Southern Cal.

21. Pittsburgh, Max Iheanachor, ot, Arizona State.

22. L.A. Chargers, Akheem Mesidor, lb, Miami.

23. Dallas (from Philadelphia), Malachi Lawrence, lb, UCF.

24. Cleveland (from Jacksonville), KC Concepcion, wr, Texas A&M.

25. Chicago, Dillon Thieneman, s, Oregon.

26. Houston (from Buffalo), Keylan Rutledge, g, Georgia Tech.

27. Miami (from San Francisco), Chris Johnson, cb, San Diego State.

28. New England (from HOU through BUF), Caleb Lomu, ot, Utah.

29. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), Peter Woods, dt, Clemson.

30. N.Y. Jets (from DEN through MIA and SF), Omar Cooper Jr., wr, Indiana.

31. Tennessee (from NE through BUF), Keldric Faulk, de, Clemson.

32. Seattle, Jadarian Price, rb, Notre Dame.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.