Vikings center Ryan Kelly announces his retirement after his concussion-shortened 10th NFL season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Ryan Kelly has retired after a concussion-marred final season in his 10-year NFL…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Ryan Kelly has retired after a concussion-marred final season in his 10-year NFL career, the team announced on Friday.

Kelly played in only eight games in his lone season with the Vikings after he was part of the team’s push to invest heavily in an offensive line upgrade, giving him an $18 million contract with $9.25 million guaranteed a year ago to leave the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

The offense was noticeably more productive when Kelly was on the field in 2025, but Kelly was placed in the concussion protocol three times and has had six documented concussions in his NFL career.

“What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer,” Kelly posted on social media. “I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers!”

The 32-year-old was a first-round pick by the Colts in 2016 out of Alabama, making four Pro Bowls and appearing in 129 career regular-season games. Kelly’s retirement will clear more than $8.3 million off the salary cap for the Vikings, but finding his replacement won’t be easy. Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens are the options on the current roster, after both of them took turns filling in for Kelly in 2025.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.