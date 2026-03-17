Vikings agree to terms with veteran punter Johnny Hekker, a 4-time All-Pro

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker,…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, who will begin his 15th season in the NFL.

The 36-year-old Hekker spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. He played three years with the Carolina Panthers after spending his first 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He started with the Rams franchise in St. Louis in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State.

Hekker will be in line to replace Ryan Wright, who signed with the New Orleans Saints. Hekker previously played for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels with the Rams. He has never missed a game in his NFL career.

Hekker set what was then a league record in 2016 with a net average of 46 yards per attempt. His net average with the Titans in 2025 was 40.3, the third-lowest of his career, but his gross average matched a career high at 46.8 yards.

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